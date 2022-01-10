INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $77.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INDT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.92. 33,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

