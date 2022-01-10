Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 298,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

