Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 298,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
