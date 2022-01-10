Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,860 shares.The stock last traded at $41.89 and had previously closed at $41.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.