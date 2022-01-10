Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

