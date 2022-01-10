Information Services (TSE:ISV) Downgraded by CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ISV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Information Services stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.20. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$20.26 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

