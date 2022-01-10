Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.20 on Monday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
