Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.20 on Monday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

