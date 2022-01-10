InsaneCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $130,194.68 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00350456 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000174 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

