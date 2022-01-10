Inscription Capital LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

