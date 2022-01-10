Inscription Capital LLC Invests $451,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

