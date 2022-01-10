Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 626.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 803.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.12.

NYSE DPZ opened at $508.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

