Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $112.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.