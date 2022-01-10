Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 765,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 600,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

