Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 765,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 600,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.