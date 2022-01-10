Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,533 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $355.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.78 and its 200-day moving average is $409.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

