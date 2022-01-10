Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 12,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 77.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 274,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 221,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 246.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 125,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $254.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

