Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £102,250 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.56) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($137,784.67).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.92) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,194.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,653.85. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

