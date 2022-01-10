Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,204.87 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 515,146 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,038,587 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,707,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.