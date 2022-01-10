Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $628,941.57 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.