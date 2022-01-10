Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $628,941.57 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

