Insider Selling: Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $3,056,260.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54.

NYSE TOST opened at $28.40 on Monday. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,148,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

