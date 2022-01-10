Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 11,200 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

