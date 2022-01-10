Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 820,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

