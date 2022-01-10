Inspire Investing LLC Buys 12,503 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,380. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

