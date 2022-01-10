Inspire Investing LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 376.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $6.93 on Monday, hitting $543.37. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,080. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

