Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.29. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,920. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

