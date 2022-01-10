Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,540. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

