Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.61. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.54 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.46. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

