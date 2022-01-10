Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

NYSE RNG traded down $6.06 on Monday, reaching $166.29. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,780. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.96.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

