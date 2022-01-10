Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

INSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

