Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,214,715. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

