Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $53.44 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.