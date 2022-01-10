Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

