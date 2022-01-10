Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,313,092.77 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,570,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

