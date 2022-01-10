Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.67 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

