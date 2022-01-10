Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,850 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

