Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 398,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 348,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

