Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 5.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $41,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 165,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

