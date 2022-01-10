Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $202.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.01. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $200.15 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

