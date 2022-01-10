Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the average volume of 173 put options.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 505,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,645. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.