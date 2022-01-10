Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

