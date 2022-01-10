IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Price Target Cut to $4.25

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get IronNet alerts:

NYSE IRNT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. IronNet has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.