iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stake Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

