iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

