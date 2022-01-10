iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,467 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after acquiring an additional 786,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $142.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.