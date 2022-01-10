iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $112.56 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

