iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,317.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

IMTB opened at $49.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

