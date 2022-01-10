iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.55 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80.

