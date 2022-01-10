iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $37.84 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

