iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 9.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 1.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $309,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $105.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

