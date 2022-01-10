iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) is Independent Order of Foresters’ 6th Largest Position

Independent Order of Foresters lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 2.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after buying an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,580. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

