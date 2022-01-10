iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.04

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 144445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

