iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,741,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,884,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $104.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $89.97 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

